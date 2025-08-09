King threw 61 pitches in his lone rehab start after missing over two months due to the shoulder injury. He didn't get as far in his major-league return, throwing 57 pitches (35 strikes) in a shaky performance Saturday. This suggests he'll still need to build up over his next few outings before returning to a full starter's workload. He's at a 2.81 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 65:19 K:BB through 57.2 innings over 11 starts this season. King is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers -- if that comes with any type of workload restriction, it will be difficult for him to pitch deep enough to qualify for a win.