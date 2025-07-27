Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Michael McGreevy headshot

Michael McGreevy News: Coughs up seven runs in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

McGreevy (2-2) suffered the loss Sunday against the Padres, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings with two strikeouts.

After some shaky defense behind him in a first inning that saw two San Diego runs score on two hits, a walk and an error, McGreevy was never able to fully right the ship in this contest. The St. Louis right-hander wound up conceding a career-worst nine base knocks (three doubles and six singles) in this 99-pitch outing. Across 33 total frames, he now sports a 4.91 ERA, 3.27 FIP, 1.21 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB. The 25-year-old is currently slated to face the Padres again in his next start on the road next weekend.

Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now