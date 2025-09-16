McGreevy delivered the longest scoreless outing of his career (17 starts), capping it off by striking out five of the final six batters he faced. The right-hander has been a steady source of innings lately, going at least six frames in eight of his last nine starts, though he's posted a middling 3.57 ERA across 53 innings in that span due to occasional blow-up outings. On the season, the 25-year-old now owns a 4.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 53:15 K:BB across 86 innings. He's lined up to face the Giants in his next scheduled outing, a potentially tough matchup given San Francisco's .767 OPS against right-handers in September.