Michael McGreevy News: Shines with seven frames Monday

McGreevy (2-1) earned the win over Colorado on Monday, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out one batter over seven innings.

McGreevy was promoted from Triple-A Memphis on Monday afternoon in order to notch his first big-league start in nearly a month. The right-hander didn't overpower the Rockies -- he notched just five whiffs and one punchout -- but gave St. Louis plenty of length, completing seven frames on an efficient 91 pitches. McGreevy has held his own when given opportunities with the major-league club this season, posting a 3.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB over 28.1 innings spanning five outings (four starts). Monday's appearance was likely more than just a spot start, and McGreevy lines up to get another turn in the rotation this weekend versus San Diego.