Michael McGreevy News: Staying in St. Louis rotation

McGreevy will remain in the Cardinals' rotation and start Sunday against the Padres, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Erick Fedde has been designated for assignment, officially clearing a spot in the St. Louis rotation. McGreevy is due for a long-term opportunity at the major-league level, having posted a 2.81 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 35:5 K:BB over 51.1 innings covering seven starts and two relief appearances with the Cardinals since last season. The 25-year-old has put up a 3.72 ERA and 78:15 K:BB over 75 frames this year at Triple-A Memphis. McGreevy is worth scooping up in deeper fantasy leagues where he's available.