Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Michael McGreevy headshot

Michael McGreevy News: Staying in St. Louis rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

McGreevy will remain in the Cardinals' rotation and start Sunday against the Padres, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Erick Fedde has been designated for assignment, officially clearing a spot in the St. Louis rotation. McGreevy is due for a long-term opportunity at the major-league level, having posted a 2.81 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 35:5 K:BB over 51.1 innings covering seven starts and two relief appearances with the Cardinals since last season. The 25-year-old has put up a 3.72 ERA and 78:15 K:BB over 75 frames this year at Triple-A Memphis. McGreevy is worth scooping up in deeper fantasy leagues where he's available.

Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now