Soroka struggled for efficiency Tuesday, running his pitch count up to 74 before his night concluded. Two of his hits allowed went for extra bases, and the 27-year-old right-hander remains without a quality start in any of his past five outings. Soroka holds a rough 4.87 ERA across 81.1 frames, although his strong 1.13 WHIP and 87:24 K:BB are perhaps more indicative of the quality of his pitching. He'll remain a shaky fantasy option overall his next time out early next week at home versus the Athletics.