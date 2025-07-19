Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Michael Taylor headshot

Michael Taylor News: Settling into short-side role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 19, 2025 at 4:40pm

Taylor went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI against the Pirates on Friday.

Taylor has sat against each of the last five opposing right-handed starting pitchers, but he has started against the last four lefties. He hit ninth in the order Friday against Bailey Falter and delivered a three-RBI double in the seventh inning to put the team up 10-1. While his playing time isn't likely to be consistent, Taylor has hit a decent .240 with four doubles, eight RBI and two runs scored across 29 plate appearances in July.

Michael Taylor
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now