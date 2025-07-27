Michael Toglia News: Losing out on regular starts

Toglia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Toglia appears to have lost of his regular role at first base; he'll be on the bench Sunday for the third time in four games. Since getting called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on June 16, Toglia has hit .193 with four home runs and one steal in 30 games while continuing to strike out at a high rate (37.3 percent).