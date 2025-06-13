Michael Tonkin News: Activated and sent to Triple-A
Tonkin (biceps) has been activated from the 60-day injured list and has accepted an assignment to Triple-A St. Paul, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Tonkin began the season on the shelf due to a strained right shoulder before experiencing biceps tendinitis during a rehab assignment. While he's finally healthy, Tonkin will continue at the Triple-A level.
