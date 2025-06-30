Michael Wacha News: Falters in loss to Mariners

Wacha (4-8) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one over five innings to take the loss on Monday versus the Mariners.

Wacha didn't get much support in the contest, which saw him take the loss for the fourth time in five starts in June. His last two outings had been quality starts, and he ended the month with 17 runs allowed over 28.1 innings. The veteran right-hander is now at a 3.62 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 75:26 K:BB through 97 innings over 17 starts this season. He's projected for a road start in Arizona his next time out.