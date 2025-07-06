Michael Wacha News: Handed third straight loss

Wacha (4-9) was charged with the loss Saturday in Arizona after allowing four runs on four hits and four walks across four innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander had a 2.88 ERA at the end of May, but after Saturday's showing he now has a 1-5 record with a 5.85 ERA in six starts since the beginning of June. That poor run of form has inflated his season-long numbers to a 3.83 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 79:30 K:BB across 101 innings, with those ERA and WHIP figures being his worst since 2021. He lines up to make one more start before the All-Star break next weekend versus the Mets.