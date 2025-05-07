Michael Wacha News: Seven shutout innings in second win

Wacha (2-4) grabbed the win Wednesday against the White Sox after allowing three hits and one walk in seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

It was one of the finest efforts of the season for Wacha, who tossed a season-high seven innings. While the right-hander has fanned more than five just once among his eight starts, Wednesday marked his third straight quality start and second scoreless outing during this stretch. Despite his lack of overpowering stuff, Wacha has surrendered just two home runs this season. He boasts a 2.98 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB over 45.1 innings ahead of his next scheduled appearance, which tentatively lines up against the Astros next week.