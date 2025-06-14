Michael Wacha News: Strafed by A's

Wacha (3-6) took the loss Friday, giving up five runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings as the Royals fell 6-4 to the A's. He struck out five.

The right-hander kept things close through five innings despite serving up solo shots to Austin Wynns and Luis Urias amid a barrage of singles, but Wacha gave up two more knocks with one out in the sixth and watched both runners come around to score after he'd gotten the hook. Wacha has gone five straight starts without getting into the win column, but his 4.13 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB through 28.1 innings during that stretch suggests the issue has more to do with the Royals' offense than his own performance. He'll look to end that drought in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Rangers.