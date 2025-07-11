Michael Wacha News: Strikes out five in five frames

Wacha earned a no-decision after throwing five innings, alllowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five, during Friday's 8-3 loss to the Mets.

After allowing 21 hits combined over his last three starts spanning 15 innings, Wacha surrendered just two hits and no runs in his five innings against the Mets. It's the seventh time the 34-year-old has surrendered one run or fewer in his 19 starts, and he'll enter the All-Star break on a high note. He ends the first half with a 3.74 ERA,1.27 WHIP and a 84:33 K:BB in 106.0 innings