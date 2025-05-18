Michael Wacha News: Stuck with no-decision
Wacha did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 win against St. Louis, allowing one run on eight hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out six.
The 33-year-old looked sharp once again in this 83-pitch performance against one of his former clubs. Over his last eight outings, Wacha has conceded three or fewer runs in each while firing a 2.49 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 47 innings. The only damage on the veteran right-hander's day happened on a 430-foot solo shot by Alec Burleson in the fourth. Wacha currently lines up to make his next start at Minnesota next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now