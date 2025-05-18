Michael Wacha News: Stuck with no-decision

Wacha did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 win against St. Louis, allowing one run on eight hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The 33-year-old looked sharp once again in this 83-pitch performance against one of his former clubs. Over his last eight outings, Wacha has conceded three or fewer runs in each while firing a 2.49 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 47 innings. The only damage on the veteran right-hander's day happened on a 430-foot solo shot by Alec Burleson in the fourth. Wacha currently lines up to make his next start at Minnesota next weekend.