Mick Abel News: Allows four homers in first loss

Abel (2-1) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks with one strikeout over three innings.

Abel allowed a solo home run in the first inning and then served up back-to-back-to-back long balls to the top three hitters in the Mets' order in the third. It marked the worst of the rookie's five starts with the Phillies, and he's now totaled just nine strikeouts over his past four outings after fanning nine in his major-league debut on May 18. He'll carry a 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across 23.1 innings into a road matchup with Atlanta next weekend.