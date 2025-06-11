Mick Abel News: Hurt by long ball

Abel allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three in four innings Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Abel showcased some shaky command Tuesday after two strong starts to begin his Major League career. He gave up solo home runs to Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ and Michael Busch all on pitches left up in the zone. Abel did finish his day on a strong note, however, by striking out Kyle Tucker with the bases loaded and a full count. The team announced Tuesday that Aaron Nola (ribs) could be out through the All-Star break, so Abel should be able to stick around through the summer as long as he doesn't completely implode. He's currently lined up to face the Marlins on the road next week.