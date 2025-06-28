Mick Abel News: Start washed out by rain

Abel didn't throw a pitch in Friday's 13-0 rout of Atlanta due to a two-hour, 19-minute rain delay.

Both scheduled starting pitchers had already warmed up before the umpiring crew signaled for the delay, but Philly elected not to send Abel to the mound when play finally began and went with a bullpen game instead, while Altanta stuck with Bryce Elder -- a decision that the visitors were quickly rewarded for. It's not clear yet if Abel will have his turn skipped completely, or if the Phillies will use the hiccup to shuffle their rotation.