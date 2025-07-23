Mickey Moniak News: Hot stretch continues

Moniak went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Cardinals.

Moniak opened the scoring with a solo shot off Erick Fedde in the first inning and capped it with an RBI walk in the eighth. The outfielder has been red-hot in July, slashing .438/.481/.813 with a 1.293 OPS, a triple, two steals, four doubles, four homers and 11 RBI over 14 games. While there's no guarantee this surge will lead to sustained success--Moniak has had similar hot stretches with the Angels before cooling off--his recent production has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise rough season for the Rockies.