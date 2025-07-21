Miguel Amaya Injury: Rehab assignment starting Thursday

Amaya (oblique) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Thursday, MLB.com reports.

It's not clear which affiliate Amaya will be assigned to, but it will be his first game action since he went down with a left oblique strain in late May. Amaya is expected to require a week's worth of rehab games, setting him up to return at the beginning of August if all goes well. Upon his return, Amaya is likely to operate in a backup role behind starting catcher Carson Kelly.