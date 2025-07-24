Miguel Sime News: Gets big over-slot bonus

Sime agreed to a contract with the Nationals on Tuesday that included a $2 million signing bonus, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Slot value for the 111th overall pick was only $687,800, but Washington was able to buy the high-school righty from Brooklyn out of a commitment to LSU with the over-slot bonus. Sime has touched triple digits with his fastball, and the 18-year-old will report to the Florida Complex League to work on his control and secondary pitches.