In an effort to keep Burrows' workload in check down the stretch, the Pirates deployed him in relief for his last two appearances, but the right-hander will slot back into the rotation this week as Pittsburgh opens a three-game set in Baltimore. Even though he's starting again, Burrows' is still likely to be subject to an unspecified innings and\/or pitch limit, making it difficult to count on him pitching long enough to qualify for a win. In his most recent outing this past Wednesday against the Dodgers, Burrows had piggybacked Braxton Ashcraft, but the two pitchers could reverse roles Tuesday. Ashcraft isn't listed as a starter for the series in Baltimore, so he'll presumably be available to work behind Burrows.