Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Mike Tauchman headshot

Mike Tauchman News: Belts homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Tauchman went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

Tauchman knocked a solo shot in the first inning, directly after Miguel Vargas belted a three-run homer. It was Tauchman's fifth long ball of the year and snapped a 24-game homerless drought. He also added a two-run double in the fifth inning for his first multi-hit game since July 7. Tauchman now owns a .289/.383/.464 slash line with 18 extra-base hits and 25 RBI through 47 appearances.

Mike Tauchman
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now