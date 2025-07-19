Mike Tauchman News: Knocks in three

Tauchman went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, a double and three RBI on Saturday against the Pirates.

Tauchman made his lone hit of the game count, driving in three with a double in the sixth inning to give the White Sox the lead. He entered Saturday's game having gone just 1-for-12 across his last five games, though he's still managed to score three runs paired with four RBI in his last six contests.