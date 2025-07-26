Mike Tauchman News: Smacks late homer in loss
Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Cubs.
Tauchman ended the Cubs' shutout effort in the ninth inning, when he belted a solo homer to right-center field off Ryan Pressly. It was the first time Tauchman has gone long in back-to-back games, and the veteran outfielder has performed well at the plate since the All-Star break, going 9-for-29 (.310) with three home runs and 10 RBI over his last seven games.
