Mike Trout News: Clubs 18th homer Wednesday
Trout went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mets on Wednesday.
Trout extended his on-base streak to nine games with a solo shot in the third inning. The veteran slugger has posted a .991 OPS with two long balls and nine RBI during that nine-game span, though he's also struck out at a 31.8 percent clip. Trout is at .237/.359/.467 slash line on the campaign with 18 home runs, 45 RBI, 40 runs and two stolen bases through 76 contests.
