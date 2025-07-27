Mike Trout News: Crosses 1,000-RBI mark in career

Trout went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mariners.

Trout capped off the Angels' four-run fifth inning with a massive 443-foot blast off Logan Gilbert, with the long ball including the 1,000th RBI of Trout's career. Though the 33-year-old has been able to serve as the Angels' everyday designated hitter since coming off the injured list May 30, he doesn't appear close to being ready to play in the outfield. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Trout said prior to Sunday's game that he hasn't taken part in outfield drills since the Angels' series with the Mets earlier in the week, after he experienced some soreness in his knee. He still plans to ramp up his outfield work once the knee soreness subsides, but the Angels may not be comfortable having him serve as anything other than a DH until late in the season.