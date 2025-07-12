Mike Yastrzemski News: Doubles in win

Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a double and a walk in Friday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.

Yastrzemski lined a double to right field in the third inning, marking his first two-bagger since June 17. The 34-year-old also drew a walk in the fifth before coming around to score. Over 33 plate appearances this month, the outfielder has recorded a .250/.344/.393 slash line with four runs scored, one home run, one stolen base and a 4:10 BB:K.