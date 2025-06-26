Mike Yastrzemski News: Homers in loss

Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a home run in Wednesday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Yastrzemski hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first, marking his seventh of the season. The 34-year-old outfielder has recorded just two hits in his last four games, though both have been home runs. Yastrzemski is slashing .271/.362/.441 with 10 RBI, eight runs scored, two long balls and a 9:13 BB:K across 69 plate appearances in June.