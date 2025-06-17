Mike Yastrzemski News: Three hits in Tuesday's loss

Yastrzemski went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians.

Yastrzemski is on a hot streak, having hit safely in seven straight games. In that span, he has gone 11-for-22 (.500) with four doubles and seven RBI. The outfielder should have more stable playing time while Jerar Encarnacion (oblique) is on the injured list -- the two had been platooning in right field, but Encarnacion's injury leaves just one right-handed-hitting full-time outfielder (Heliot Ramos) on the Giants' roster. Yastrzemski is slashing just .170/.214/.264 against southpaws this season, so it's still possible the Giants will eventually change the composition of their outfield to give him a platoon partner. Overall, he's batting .257 with a .748 OPS, five home runs, 13 doubles, one triple, 24 RBI, 28 runs scored and five stolen bases over 252 plate appearances.