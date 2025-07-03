Mike Yastrzemski News: Three hits in win

Yastrzemski went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Yastrzemski has been atop the lineup for all three games in July, going 5-for-14 in that short span. It's part of a larger five-game hitting streak for the outfielder. Yastrzemski moved around the lineup at times in late June, batting as low as sixth, but he's batted leadoff more than anywhere else. For the season, he's maintained a .250/.341/.393 slash line with eight home runs, 28 RBI, 34 runs scored and six stolen bases over 80 games. While he has an 11.9 percent walk rate and 22.5 percent strikeout rate overall, he's seen an uptick of strikeouts with 16 of them over his last 13 games.