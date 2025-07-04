Miles Mikolas News: Allows six homers in loss

Mikolas (4-6) took the loss against the Cubs on Friday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and no walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Mikolas surrendered a staggering six home runs over the first three innings but did manage to complete six frames. The 36-year-old has now allowed at least one long ball in six consecutive outings, a stretch that includes two quality starts but also three in which he's given up six or more earned runs. He'll take a 5.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB across 87.1 innings into a home matchup with the Nationals next week.