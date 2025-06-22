Miles Mikolas News: Falls to Reds

Mikolas (4-5) yielded three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out six and taking the loss against Cincinnati.

Mikolas served up a home run to Matt McLain in the first inning but kept the Reds in check until they plated a pair of runs in the fifth. It was Mikolas' third consecutive loss and he hasn't earned a win since May 23. He tossed 61 of 97 pitches for strikes and dropped his season ERA to 4.31 through 77.1 innings. Mikolas has produced a 3.50 ERA over his last 13 outings after he was crushed for nine runs (eight earned) in Boston on April 6. He's projected to start in Cleveland next weekend.