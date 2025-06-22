Miles Mikolas News: Falls to Reds
Mikolas (4-5) yielded three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out six and taking the loss against Cincinnati.
Mikolas served up a home run to Matt McLain in the first inning but kept the Reds in check until they plated a pair of runs in the fifth. It was Mikolas' third consecutive loss and he hasn't earned a win since May 23. He tossed 61 of 97 pitches for strikes and dropped his season ERA to 4.31 through 77.1 innings. Mikolas has produced a 3.50 ERA over his last 13 outings after he was crushed for nine runs (eight earned) in Boston on April 6. He's projected to start in Cleveland next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now