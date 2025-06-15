Miles Mikolas News: Fans seven in losing effort

Mikolas (4-4) took the loss in Sunday's contest at Milwaukee. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk over six innings with seven strikeouts.

After conceding 13 earned runs in 15 innings across his last three starts, the St. Louis right-hander bounced back in this performance, tallying his fifth quality start of the season. The Milwaukee lineup did all of their damage against Mikolas in the fourth inning when Christian Yelich popped a solo homer and Drew Avans hit a sacrifice fly. Mikolas now sports a 4.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB through 72.1 total frames. The 36-year-old is projected to make his next start at home against the Reds next weekend.