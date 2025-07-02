Mitch Keller News: Blanks Cards across seven frames

Keller (3-10) earned the win against the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters in seven scoreless innings.

Keller got off to a shaky start after letting the first three batters he faced on base, but he was able to escape the first frame unscathed. He was lights out after giving up two more baserunners in the third, retiring the last 11 batters he faced before the bullpen came in to complete the shutout and extend the Pittsburgh pitching staff's scoreless streak to 31 innings, per ESPN. Keller has won each of his last two outings after failing to record a win across his previous 15 starts and now has a 3.64 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 106.1 innings this season. He's slated to start against the Royals on the road next week.