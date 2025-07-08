Menu
Mitch Keller News: Coughs up two homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Keller did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's loss to Kansas City. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.2 innings.

Keller gave up a solo shot to Jac Caglianone in the second inning but held the Royals in check until Nick Loftin's two-run shot in the seventh. It was Keller's first time allowing multiple home runs in a start this season. He's given up three or fewer runs in six consecutive outings, posting a 2.45 ERA over 36.2 frames during that span. He dropped his season ERA to 3.58 with an 89:27 K:BB. Keller's next start is expected to come after the All-Star break.

