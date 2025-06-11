Mitch Keller News: Delivers 10th quality start

Keller (1-9) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on eight hits over six innings as the Pirates were downed 3-2 by the Marlins. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander fired 73 of 97 pitches for strikes and piled up an impressive 39 called or swinging strikes en route to his 10th quality start of the season, but Pittsburgh once again failed to give Keller much run support. He's lasted at least six innings in seven straight trips to the mound, posting a 3.95 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB through 43.1 innings over that stretch, but he carries a miserable 0-6 record despite that consistency. Keller faces a tough test in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend against the Cubs.