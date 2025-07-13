Mitch Keller News: Sharp in quality start

Keller didn't factor into the decision, allowing one run on four hits over six innings while striking out three in Sunday's 2-1 win against the Twins

The Pittsburg starter turned in another strong outing Sunday, with the only damage coming on a Byron Buxton RBI double in the fourth inning, and was pulled after 83 pitches. The right-hander has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts, compiling a 2.32 ERA with 31 strikeouts and seven walks over 42.2 innings during that stretch. Keller looks locked in heading into the All-Star break, continuing to offer dependable ratios and innings stability for the Pirates.