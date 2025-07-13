Menu
Mitch Keller News: Sharp in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Keller didn't factor into the decision, allowing one run on four hits over six innings while striking out three in Sunday's 2-1 win against the Twins

The Pittsburg starter turned in another strong outing Sunday, with the only damage coming on a Byron Buxton RBI double in the fourth inning, and was pulled after 83 pitches. The right-hander has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts, compiling a 2.32 ERA with 31 strikeouts and seven walks over 42.2 innings during that stretch. Keller looks locked in heading into the All-Star break, continuing to offer dependable ratios and innings stability for the Pirates.

