Mitch Keller News: Tagged with tough loss

Keller (1-10) took the loss against the Rangers on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

Keller turned in another good performance and was one out shy from recording his 12th quality start of the season, but he still came away with the loss as the Pirates' hitters were unable to generate enough run support. Keller hasn't won a game since March 28 against the Marlins, and he has received two or less runs of support in 10 straight games. He is tied with Antonio Senzatela for most losses this season, and Keller will hope to get back into the win column in his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Mets.