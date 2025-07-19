Mitchell Parker News: Logs quality start in win

Parker (6-10) earned the win against the Padres on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over five innings.

Parker allowed two runs in the third inning but was otherwise strong despite generating just six whiffs on 82 pitches. It was an encouraging effort after the southpaw surrendered 16 runs (11 earned) over his previous two July outings, and he's now logged two quality-start victories against the Padres since June 23. He'll carry a 5.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 70:41 K:BB across 108 innings into a road matchup with the Twins next weekend.