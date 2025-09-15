The Washington southpaw turned in his third appearance allowing double-digit hits this season while conceding six or more runs for the sixth time. Parker's tough campaign has been downright brutal since the All-Star break, as he's produced a 7.19 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB across 56.1 innings in the second half. Through 158.1 total frames, the 25-year-old now sports an unsightly 5.85 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 5.7 K\/9. Parker is currently scheduled to next take the mound on the road against the Mets this weekend.