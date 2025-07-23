Menu
MJ Melendez News: Back up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 9:27am

The Royals recalled Melendez from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

He's taking the 26-man active roster spot vacated by Nick Loftin, who was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list. Melendez was sent down to Omaha back in April after a 4-for-47 start to the season. He was predictably better at Omaha, although Melendez wasn't exactly begging for a promotion with a .252/.300/.472 batting line over 317 plate appearances in the International League. The 26-year-old will get some looks in the outfield against right-handed pitching, but he might be used more in a reserve role.

