Mookie Betts News: Back in lineup, leading off Sunday

Betts is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Sunday versus Milwaukee, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Betts was given a day off to reset Saturday, but the break will end up being for just one day. In addition, Betts is moving atop the batting order in his return -- according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, it's the first time the star shortstop will bat leadoff since June of 2024. Shohei Ohtani, who has been the Dodgers' leadoff hitter throughout the season, is batting second Sunday as manager Dave Roberts shakes things up amidst a two-game skid coming out of the All-Star break.