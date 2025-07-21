Menu
Mookie Betts News: Remains in leadoff spot Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Betts is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Monday against the Twins.

Betts was placed in the leadoff spot for the first time since June of last season on Sunday against the Brewers and went 1-for-5 with one run scored. Manager Dave Roberts is sticking with Betts atop the order, as the reeling Dodgers look for something to jumpstart the offense. With Betts in the top spot, Shohei Ohtani is again batting second. Betts has underwhelmed during his age-32 campaign, slashing .240/.310/.374 with 11 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 36:45 BB:K across 400 plate appearances.

