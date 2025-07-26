Mookie Betts News: Remains out of lineup Saturday

Betts (personal) is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus Boston, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Betts missed Friday's series-opener to attend to a personal matter, and he's absent from the starting nine again Saturday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Betts is expected to arrive in Boston around game time Saturday, so it appears his absence from the lineup is a matter of timing. If Betts gets to the ballpark during the contest, he could enter at some point during the game, but in the meantime Miguel Rojas is getting another start at shortstop.