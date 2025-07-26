Mookie Betts News: Returns as pinch hitter

Betts (personal) entered Saturday's loss to Boston as a pinch hitter and struck out in his only at-bat.

Betts missed Friday's series opener to attend to a personal matter and didn't make it to Fenway Park in time for the start of Saturday's game. However, he was able to arrive in time to pinch hit in the top of the ninth inning, when he represented the tying run with two outs. There would be no dramatics against his former club, however, as Betts struck out against closer Aroldis Chapman to end the contest. With Betts now back with the Dodgers, it's likely that he'll return to the lineup Sunday for the series finale.