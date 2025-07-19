Mookie Betts News: Won't be moved down in order

Though Betts got a day off Saturday and may sit again Sunday, he won't be moved below the No. 2 spot in the batting order despite his season-long struggles, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It's been a tough campaign so far for Betts, who didn't play during the Dodgers' two-game, season-opening set against the Cubs in Tokyo due to an illness and hasn't put up his usual numbers at the plate. The outfielder-turned-shortstop has posted just a .688 OPS through 90 contests -- for context, he's never logged an OPS below .800 as a big-leaguer. After Betts went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Los Angeles' first game out of the break, manager Dave Roberts elected to give him a day off for a reset, and it's TBD whether Betts will be back in the lineup Sunday. Nonetheless, Roberts has decided not to move the eight-time All-Star down in the order, saying, "I just don't know if hitting him first or ninth or anywhere in between changes where he's at mechanically. I think he's very sold on the fact that he's got to clean some things up mechanically. Where you hit in the order isn't going to change that." The decision to keep Betts near the top of the order bodes well for his fantasy production (despite his struggles, Betts has scored a healthy 56 runs), though managers who invested heavily in the usually dependable veteran on draft day have largely been let down by his numbers this season.