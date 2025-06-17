Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Myles Straw headshot

Myles Straw Injury: Collides with wall, exits game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 17, 2025 at 6:17pm

Straw was removed from Tuesday's game versus Arizona due to a sprained right ankle.

Straw entered the game in the fifth inning to replace Jonatan Clase (knee), but the former was forced out of the game immediately after crashing into the wall later in the frame. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the Blue Jays should have some more information on his short-term availability in the near future.

Myles Straw
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now