Myles Straw Injury: Collides with wall, exits game
Straw was removed from Tuesday's game versus Arizona due to a sprained right ankle.
Straw entered the game in the fifth inning to replace Jonatan Clase (knee), but the former was forced out of the game immediately after crashing into the wall later in the frame. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the Blue Jays should have some more information on his short-term availability in the near future.
