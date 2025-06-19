Menu
Myles Straw Injury: Expected to avoid IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Straw (ankle) is feeling better and is expected to avoid a stint on the injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Straw sprained his right ankle in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks and will remain out of the lineup Thursday for a second straight game, but he looks to be trending toward being available for this weekend's series with the White Sox. Jonatan Clase exited that same game with a knee injury, but he's back in the lineup Thursday as the Blue Jays' starting center fielder. Once Straw overcomes his ankle injury, he'll likely occupy the short side of a platoon with Clase in center until Daulton Varsho (hamstring) is cleared to come off the IL.

