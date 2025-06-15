Myles Straw News: Back on bench

Straw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Straw will hit the bench after he had started four straight games while going 2-for-13 with an RBI and a run. The last three of his starts came against left-handed pitching, and he looks set to fill the short side of a platoon in center field with Jonatan Clase until Daulton Varsho (hamstring) comes off the injured list.